Southern High graduate Alicia Groveston Jackson hired as first women’s lacrosse coach at Eastern Michigan

Nationally, Groveston Jackson served as IWLCA president for three years — acting as representative and spokesperson for over 1,700 coaches and 550 member organizations. She also served as a US Lacrosse Coach Development Committee Chair for one year and multiple NCAA Committees. Professionally, Groveston Jackson received the 2016 IWLCA Nike Presidents Cup Award, which is awarded to the individual who has worked to promote, develop and enhance the intercollegiate women’s lacrosse game. In 2011, she earned the IWLCA Service Award, which is given to the individual who has committed themselves to the betterment of the intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.