Former Northeast star Azizuddin Abdur-Ra’oof using social media to help athletes amid coronavirus pandemic

“He’ll check in every week or so to see how we are doing with that one word. He wanted to know how I was growing each week, especially with this coronavirus going on," Rafiq said. “I related how I was growing physically with working out more, growth with my family since we are spending more time with them, and spiritually since I am very faith-based. That exercise has helped me in a lot of ways, especially because I am so shy. I’ve never had a teacher, if I can even call him that, that has introduced that kind of philosophy and is so easy to talk to.