Anne Arundel Youth Football Association season has been canceled

The Anne Arundel Youth Football Association 2020 season has been canceled, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
A Facebook post on the AAYFA page says Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks officials met with the county Department of Health Wednesday morning, and the health department decided to cancel the season, which was set to begin Sept. 26.
“This absolutely breaks our collective hearts,” the AAYFA post reads. “... The AAYFA Executive Board, [Rec and Parks] officials, [and] its commissioners and coaches worked tirelessly over the past few months to work as a team offering our student athletes an alternative to sitting around and doing absolutely nothing. We continue to strive to make the AAYFA a safe haven and teach the game we love to over 1,800 student athletes.”
