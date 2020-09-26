Kemp and Roberts help boost UQA football over Cape in 9-and-under AAYFA American opener

As much as the offense found ways to tunnel its way through Cape’s defense, Coles knows there’s plenty of room for improvement, especially after a preseason broken up by a temporary pause. For one week in mid-August, all AAYFA teams put preparations on hold after the Department of Health and Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks announced the season would be modified to flag football. One protest in Annapolis and Gov. Hogan’s announcement that Maryland would be moving to Phase 3 later, youth tackle football had returned.