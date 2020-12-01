Old Mill captures four of five Anne Arundel Youth Football Association titles

Players and coaches with the Old Mill Youth Association have learned the Queen anthem “We are the Champions” by heart over the past five years.
That’s because OMYA has developed into the dominant organization within the Anne Arundel Youth Football Association. The Patriots placed teams in all five American Conference championship games this year and came away with four titles.
Brooklyn Park was the lone opponent to come out on top against Old Mill, winning the 9-and-under final to open AAYFA Championship Day on Nov. 14. OMYA bounced back to capture championships at the 10-under, 11-under, 12-under and 14-under levels.
Old Mill Youth Association began 13 years ago as a Division 2 organization within the AAYFA. Under the leadership of longtime commissioner Demetrius Ballard, the Patriots steadily improved and ascended to the Division I ranks.
“It took a lot of blood, sweet and tears to get to this point,” said Ballard, who stepped down as commissioner last year.
Danny Burns and Larry Brown have been the other integral leaders within the OMYA football program, which has now claimed 12 county championships over the past five seasons. The Patriots have been advancing an average of four teams per year to the finals.
“We had a goal years ago to build a family among the coaches from the flag level through eighth grade and it has worked,” Ballard said. “Every single coach in the organization helps each other out with scouting, practice planning and position coaching.”
This year, with the coronavirus pandemic upending the normal process of preparing youth football teams, the Old Mill coaches met regularly virtually to discuss overall organizational philosophy along with Xs and Os, Balllard said.
“We have coaches drop by the practices of other teams to assist as needed and numerous retired coaches have returned to give a hand whenever asked,” Ballard said. “Our veteran coaches assist the younger ones and that is what translates to the overall success.”
The Anne Arundel Youth Football Association completed its season just in time as county executive Steuart Pittman shut down recreation sports on Nov. 16.
9-Under
Quarterback Tramaine Pinkney and running back T.J. Plattenburg led the way offensively as Brooklyn Park captured its second straight title by beating Old Mill, 13-6.
Pinkney scored on a 38-yard run and Plattenburg broke loose for an 80-yard scoring scamper for the Broncos, who went 8-0.
Brooklyn Park’s defense was spearheaded by interior lineman Jordan Costely, end D.J. Newton, linebacker Devon Cooley and cornerback Max Gregory.
This club was comprised of the same core players that captured the 8-under championship last year under the direction of coach Mike Newton.
“It was a great group of young guys that had tremendous chemistry together,” Newton said. “We went down early in the game but battled back.”
10-Under
Wide receiver Julian Loggins made several spectacular catches and scored two touchdowns as Old Mill defeated Brooklyn Park, 25-6.
Loggins leaped high above a defender to snag a 26-yard scoring strike from quarterback Justin Marks. Old Mill coach Jesse Marks described it as an “electrifying catch.” Loggins also scored from 17 yards out off a counter sweep play.
Running back Benjamin Alexander delivered a 37-yard rushing touchdown and later intercepted a pass and returned it 50-yards for a touchdown. That pick six sealed the win for the Patriots, who finished the season with an 8-0 record.
Malachi Smith and Makai Richardson anchored a defensive line that was extremely disruptive and made it difficult for Brooklyn Park to move the ball. Richardson had a fumble recovery as the Patriots put constant pressure on the Broncos.
11-Under
Quarterback Landyn Hardnett delivered an impressive performance throwing the ball, completing 10 of 10 passes for three touchdowns to lead Old Mill in a 42-0 rout of Cape St. Claire.
Wide receiver David Ledbetter was Hardnett’s favorite target and recipient of two of the touchdown tosses.
Tyrell Ford rushed for 108 yards with a touchdown and an extra point, while fellow running back Ayden Holland broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run. Those two ran behind a dominant offensive line led by Braylon Stinchcomb, Jayden Balsarick and Rico Clark.
Linebackers Chase Smith, Latrell West and Makhai Hunter all made numerous tackles to lead an overpowering defensive effort. Defensive backs Drew Hall Jr. and Rell Clark were also very active. Defensive linemen Khailie Evans and Trent Cully controlled the line of scrimmage.
12-Under
MJ Medley led a running back-by-committee approach that worked well for Old Mill in a 20-8 victory over South River Youth Association.
The Seahawks have shredded most opponents with a potent passing attack and they were moving the ball on the opening possession of the game. Defensive back Bryce Daugherty put an abrupt end to that drive with an interception.
The Patriots opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tahjay Brown to Medley. Old Mill (8-0) used its punishing running game to play power football and control possession the rest of the way.
Medley surpassed 100 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns, while Jamal Epps delivered several highlight-reel runs. Gerald Jamison and Antonio Ledbetter became the workhorses in the second half as the Patriots chewed up the clock.
Those four running backs shared the Most Valuable Player award presented by the AAYFA.
“I’m most proud of our offensive line, which was dominant. Our running back group is tremendous, but none of their yards would be possible without those linemen,” Old Mill coach Rico Queen said.
Queen and his core coaching staff took over this OMYA team after the previous regime was unable to continue this season.
“Overall, this group of kids was very well-mannered and eager to learn. Those types of characteristics made the transition easier for my coaching staff and I to step in and develop this squad,” Queen said.
Queen has now led five Old Mill Youth Association teams to county championships, a strong run that started in 2013. The Patriots have captured titles at the 7-under, 11-under, 12-under and 14-under levels under Queen.
14-Under
Running back Jayden Shipps broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage and Old Mill was off to the races on the way to routing the Pasadena Panthers, 35-8.
Versatile tailback Cole Floyd amassed more than 100 all-purpose yards while scoring touchdowns both rushing and receiving for the Patriots, who posted an 8-0 record.
Quarterback Savion Witherspoon directed the offense superbly and contributed 60 rushing yards and two touchdown passes. Wide receiver Zion Lowder had the other touchdown catch, making a great grab of a Witherspoon throw.
Lowder, an end on defense, wreaked havoc in the Pasadena backfield with three sacks and several tackles for loss among his six total stops. Middle linebacker Carlito Jones was another disruptive force, repeatedly stuffing the run while recording nine tackles. Linebacker Jaylen Higginbotham led the Patriots with 11 tackles and two sacks.
“Our defense was absolutely lights-out in this game. We were able to shut down a very potent Pasadena offense,” Old Mill coach Joey Hall said.
This was the fourth straight championship for this group of players, which has been together since 2015 and also has a pair of runner-up results.
“This was the result of a lot of hard work and dedication on behalf of the players,” Hall said.