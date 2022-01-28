Anne Arundel Community College men’s basketball focused on repeating as Region 20, Division III champs

Anne Arundel Community College men’s basketball led Hagerstown by seven points with five minutes left when there was a timeout on the court Wednesday.
Coach Joe Snowden knelt in front of the Anne Arundel bench and implored his troops to finish strong. “Five minutes left. Let’s stick together, play together and put this one away,” the sixth-year coach said.
The Riverhawks played well for the next 4 ½ minutes and still led by four with 30 seconds remaining. That is when everything fell apart.
Anne Arundel missed the front end of two straight one-and-one opportunities then promptly made things worse by committing quick fouls that allowed Hagerstown to make four free throws without much time running off the clock.
Hagerstown escaped Arnold with a 91-87 win. Explosive forward James Cottrell posted a double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds to lead the visiting Hawks (5-14), who are classified as a Division I junior college.
Sophomore guard Michael Cantrell scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Anne Arundel (6-9), a Division III program. Sophomore guard Che Colbert had a strong all-around game with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Riverhawks, who have lost four in a row.
“I thought the team played well overall, and we really should have upset Hagerstown tonight,” Snowden said after Wednesday’s game. “It came down to foul shots and execution down the stretch. We missed a couple key free throws and made a few defensive mistakes.”
The Riverhawks are undersized up front, but that was not the sole reason why they gave up a whopping 23 offensive rebounds, which the Hawks turned into 28 second-chance points.
“We definitely need to do a better job of rebounding the ball,” Snowden said. “We also need to focus a little more on running our offense. We got a little stagnant at times tonight.”
Freshman guard Rashod Ballard came off the bench to score 18 points for AACC, which swiped 12 steals and scored 21 points off turnovers. Hard-working forward Jamar Young recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Riverhawks.
“We had the lead down the stretch, and we didn’t close it out the way we should have,” Cantrell said. “We need to work on being more efficient offensively, while we need to lock down and get some stops defensively.”
Anne Arundel’s current four-game losing streak has come against a pair of Division I schools (Allegheny, Hagerstown) and a couple of Division II opponents (Cecil, Howard).
Anne Arundel, one of only two Division III programs in the state along with Prince George’s Community College, is just 1-7 within Maryland JuCo. However, the Riverhawks boast a 4-1 record against Region 20 Division III opponents with the lone loss coming to PGCC.
AACC returns to Division III action Saturday at 4 p.m. when it hosts Butler County Community College at Jenkins Gymnasium. Butler is one of four Pennsylvania schools that join Anne Arundel and Prince George’s in Division III of Region 20.
Anne Arundel is the defending Region 20 champion for Division III, beating Prince George’s in the final in February 2020. There was no junior college basketball during the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got to finish the regular season strong and build some momentum for the playoffs. Hopefully, we can peak toward the end and make a run,” said Cantrell, who is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals.
Cantrell, Colbert and Young played together at Broadneck High School, all graduating in 2019. Cantrell and Young were key members of the region championship club and were reunited this season with Colbert, a Capital Gazette first team All-County selection who played at McDaniel College as a freshman.
“Those three Broadneck guys are seasoned veterans and the core of our team,” Snowden said. “They play well together and know each other’s game.”
“Che, Jamar and I definitely have built a lot of chemistry over the years,” Cantrell added. “I’ve always been more of the setup man, and those two are the finishers.”
Cantrell is the point guard and floor general for AACC, described by Snowden as an “outstanding passer.” Colbert is a slasher and gets a lot of points driving to the basket or finishing fast breaks. Young is an undersized power forward at 6-foot-2, but is crafty inside, using shot fakes and a quick release to finish around the basket.
Young leads the Riverhawks in scoring with 16.5 points per game and ranks second in rebounding (6.6). Colbert is the second-leading scorer with 15.1 points and is also averaging 3.1 assists.
Wing forward Braeden Cavey leads AACC in rebounding with 7.9 per game is also averaging 14.3 points. Snowden described the 6-foot-5 Glen Burnie High graduate as a “lights out shooter and consistent perimeter threat who stretches the defense.”
Rounding out the starting lineup is freshman forward Marquis James, a rugged 6-foot-4 product of Carver Tech in Baltimore. Snowden mostly uses an eight-man rotation with Ballard, Kanari Smith (Old Mill) and Matthew Kostacopoulos (Spalding) providing solid play off the bench.
“I feel we’ve done a good job recruiting the type of players we want in the program. I believe in building trust and promoting the highly-ranked educational program here at Anne Arundel,” Snowden said.
Snowden, who retired after 36 years as central operations supervisor at AACC, believes all four of his sophomores — Cantrell, Cavey, Colbert and Young — are capable of playing at four-year schools and said all are receiving plenty of Division II and III interest.
Meanwhile, the players have faith in Snowden and his coaching staff, which includes brother Steven Snowden, Joe Gray and Clinton Smith.
Latest Sports
“Coach Snowden sticks to his core values of teamwork, sharing the ball and playing with great effort. He’s always pushing us to do all the little things that go into winning games,” Cantrell said.