Annapolis-based Leukemia Cup returned with different name and new beneficiary for 2022

John Heintz, third from left, is off to a strong start in pursuit of the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing trophy. Heintz personally raised $32,000 for the Maryland Leukemia Cup and also skippered Endurance to victory in Harbor 20 class. - Original Credit: (Elizabeth Bollinger / HANDOUT)

This year brought significant change for the oldest charity regatta held off Annapolis, notably an altered name and a new beneficiary.

Renowned sailing ambassador Gary Jobson played an instrumental role in founding the country’s first Leukemia Cup Regatta in 1979. From the outset, it benefited the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

What started in Annapolis spread nationally with similar Leukemia Cup regattas being held in 20 different locations across the United States. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society provided organizational and logistical support for each.

In somewhat of a surprise move, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society suddenly announced this year it had pivoted its fundraising focus in a different direction and would no longer be involved with charity sailing regattas.

Organizers of what has become commonly known as the Annapolis Leukemia Cup had to regroup and strategize a response. Current chairman John Heintz consulted with Jobson and together they approached Eastport Yacht Club, which has always provided race committee support for the regatta.

All stakeholders chose to stay the course and simply find a new charity to support. It was unanimously agreed to have proceeds benefit the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center operated by the University of Maryland Medical System.

Jobson and Maryland governor Larry Hogan were both successfully treated for lymphoma at the Greenebaum facility.

“We figured, why not focus our attention on one Maryland institution, and since Gary had been treated there, it seemed like a natural fit,” said Heintz, himself a leukemia survivor.

Jobson, who served as Annapolis Leukemia Cup chairman for 25 years, was saddened by the LLS decision. The total amount of money raised for all races nationally averaged between $4.5 and $5 million a year, he said.

“It’s really a shame that LLS no longer wants to be involved with charity sailing regattas,” Jobson said.

If consulted, Jobson said he would have advised the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to take one last “victory lap” this year. However, Jobson feels the Annapolis-based event has found a worthy replacement as the University of Maryland Medical System recently broke ground on the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine, which will provide state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient cancer services and care.

Last year, longtime Eastport Yacht Club race committee member Keith Jacobs spearheaded a drive to get more Chesapeake Bay yacht clubs involved with Leukemia Cup. Herrington Harbour Sailing Association and Rock Creek Racing Association both agreed to conduct starts for point-to-point distance races to Annapolis.

To better reflect the region-wide support, the regatta has been formally renamed the Maryland Leukemia Cup.

A total of 73 boats in nine classes participated in the 30th annual Maryland Leukemia Cup, which was held June 4 on the Chesapeake Bay. Heintz said this year’s event raised just shy of $75,000 after expenses, which were minimal.

Heintz, whose personal battle with leukemia has inspired many, was the single-largest individual fundraiser with $32,000 in donations. Much of the support came from the Harbor 20 class of which Heintz is a member, which topped the team fundraising category with $35,000 worth of donations in total.

Heintz has been the top fundraiser for Leukemia Cup almost annually since being treated in 2015. He admitted that inflation combined with a struggling stock market made it “a much more difficult year” to solicit donations.

“Fortunately, I have two or three institutional supporters who have been extremely generous,” Heintz said. “My friends, family and colleagues have all pitched in.”

Heintz and Jobson also collaborated on the course, combining to sail Endurance to victory in Harbor 20 class. Jobson, who served as tactician for Ted Turner when he skippered Courageous to victory in the 1977 America’s Cup, showed he still has great instincts.

Endurance was in fourth place going into the final race when Jobson made a brilliant call. While the entire fleet went right on the opening upwind leg, Jobson told Heintz to tack to the left side of the course.

“We were one of the only boats that banged hard to the left on that first windward leg. The wind shift filled in nicely on that side of the course and it paid off significantly,” Heintz said.

Winning Race 3 lifted Endurance into first place in the 21-boat fleet, the regatta’s largest. Jose Fuentes, who was atop the standings after two races with a low score of three points, was among those caught on the wrong side of the shift and finished 17th in Race 3.

Garth Hichens (Sugar) and Ed Freitag (Riptide) held onto their second- and third-place positions.

Approximately 350 attended the popular Rock the Dock Party hosted by Eastport Yacht Club, which featured music from the Eastport Oyster Boys.

“I was very heartened that we had such a good turnout of boats and great support from volunteers,” Jobson said.

Maryland Leukemia Cup results

J/30 (4 boats)

1, Avenger, David Johnson, 2-1=3; 2, Shamrock, Bruce Irvin, 1-3=4; 3, Avita, Dan Watson, 3-2=5

J/105 (8 boats)

1, Tenacious, Carl Gitchell, 2-1=3; 2, Crescendo, 1-5=6; 3, Chessie, John Kircher, 4-3=7

ORC Racer (6 boats)

1, Jubilee, Beneteau 36.7, Keith Mayes, 1-3.5/SCP=4.5; 2, Abientot, J/35, Roger Lant, 2-3=5; 3, Zuul, Aerodyne 38, Benedict Capuco, 4-1.5=5.5

ORC Cruiser (3 boats)

1, Cloud Nine, Catalina 275, Paul Kaladas; 2, Miles to Go, Beneteau Oceanis 41.1, Erik Halverson; 3, Celerity, Beneteau 473, Rick Lober

PHRF B/C (2 boats)

1, Committed, J/22, Warren & Tracey Richter, 1-1=2; 2, Roo, J/24, William Davenport, 2-2=4

PHRF N (13 boats)

1, Muskrat, J/105, Nick Iliff; 2, Mojo, Wauquiez 40, Julian Bigden; 3, Phoenix, J/120, Barrett Adams

Leukemia Cruising Class (5 boats)

1, Ingenuity, Ranger 28, Joe Lombardo; 2, Cricket, Bristol 40, Matt White; 3, Pleiades, Sabre 402, Vicki Saporta

PHRF Cruiser (10 boats)

1, Zephyr, Cal 25, David Hoyt; Flagfest, Pearson 31-2, Daniel Flagler; 3, Reverie, Jeanneau 39, Christopher Rogers

Harbor 20 (21 boats)

1, Endurance, John Heintz, 3-6-1=10; 2, Riptide, Ed Freitag, 4-2-5=11; 3, Sugar, Garth Hichens, 1-3-9=13