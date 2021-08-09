Glover brothers sail Gemini to victory in 48th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race

Jere and Lloyd Glover have been racing a Gemini catamaran in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Governor’s Cup for the better part of four decades. The Glover brothers have captured class honors for the overnight distance race seven times and have been runner-up on four other occasions.
They have never completed the 70-nautical mile passage from Annapolis to St. Mary’s City faster than this year.
Jere and Lloyd added to their history of success in the Governor’s Cup by sailing Gemini to first place in multihull division. Taking advantage of favorable conditions, they posted a corrected time of 9 hours, 38 minutes and 44 seconds – just shy of an hour better than runner-up Flipper, a Gougeon 32 skippered by Shady Side resident John Wayshner.
The Glover brothers have been sailing the Gemini 105Mc catamaran ever since it was first produced by Performance Cruising in 1981. They finished second in the Governor’s Cup by mere minutes with the original model.
They believed so strongly in the product designed by Tony Smith they helped get the company up and running and were early stockholders.
In 1998, the Glovers took delivery of an updated Gemini 105Mc, which Jere says has a “better designed hull shape” and provides a “more comfortable ride.” They sailed the new Gemini to victory in multihull class five times between 1998 and 2002. Their other win came in 2015.
This year’s edition will stand out from the others because Gemini posted an elapsed time of 12 hours, 30 minutes and 37 seconds. They hoisted the spinnaker at the start at R2 off Annapolis and gybed only once during the downwind run to Point Lookout.
“We’ve never had a downwind run for the entire Chesapeake Bay portion of this race. It was rather amazing,” Jere Glover said. It was a magnificent sail in perfect conditions. We were up with the A1 and A2 boats in the St. Mary’s River. It was one of the best results we’ve ever had.”
Gemini started the Governor’s Cup at 3:25 p.m. Friday afternoon in northerly winds ranging from 8 to 10 knots. That breeze built to 15-18 knots later in the night and all the multihulls were really moving.
It was a pleasant beat up the Potomac River and most of the fleet only needed to harden up a bit upon entering the St. Mary’s River. Light winds have routinely made that last leg quite painful for participants, but Gemini only tacked three times in the river before finishing at 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
Ted Story from Dover, Delaware has been crewing aboard Gemini for 25 years and ranks as one of the finest helmsman Jere Glover has ever seen. The 75-year-old Story normally drives upwind with the 77-year-old Jere handling the helm downwind.
Lloyd Glover, 80, serves as navigator and tactician for a team with an average age of 74 ½ years old. Annapolis resident John Jessup, 65, is the baby of the crew.
Lloyd and Jere Glover have been sailing together ever since they built a raft powered by a bed sheet strapped to a television antenna back in their hometown of Ridgely, Tennessee. Lloyd was 12 and Jere 8 when they first found a way to capture the wind on Realfoot Lake.
Lloyd bought an 18-foot Cougar catamaran while he was in college and his younger brother crewed for racing on Lake McKeller in Memphis. They were hooked on multihulls and later sailed a home-built trimaran and a Telstar trimaran that was built by Performance Cruising.
Lloyd Glover came to Maryland to complete a medical school internship at Walter Reed Hospital. He later performed a residency at George Washington Hospital and only recently retired as a urologist.
Jere Glover also came to Maryland after graduating from law school at the University of Memphis. He settled in the Annapolis Roads community and specialized in small business law. Gemini is dry sailed off a lift located at the dock in front of Jere’s house and the brothers believe removing some old bottom paint prior to the Governor’s Cup provided additional boat speed.
“Winning the Governor’s Cup will probably spur us to do the race four or five more years,” Jere Glover said when asked how much longer the aging crew will continue racing Gemini.
Meanwhile, Annapolis resident Ed Hartman III skippered Ma’m’selle to a runner-up result in ORC Division. The J/122 finished with a corrected time of 11 hours, 47 minutes, 36 seconds – just over six minutes astern of Harm’s Way, a J/109 owned by Andy Wescoat.
M’am’selle was one of the smaller boats in the class and Hartman’s strategy from the outset was to sail for clear air and strong current, so he headed east into the deeper water of the Chesapeake Bay.
“The sail was beautiful the entire way. Down the bay, we were on a broad reach with a nice breeze,” Hartman said. “When we turned the corner up the St. Mary’s River, we still had over 10 knots of breeze and zero waves. It was like a video game, doing 7 ½ knots upwind without any wake.”
M’am’selle finished around 3 a.m. as the fourth boat across the line. Revolution, an X-Yacht X4.6 skippered by Annapolis resident David Sharman, captured line honors with an elapsed time of 10 hours, 5 minutes and 3 seconds.
“St. Mary’s College was fantastic. They were ready and waiting with breakfast, music, entertainment, crab feast and awards,” Hartman said.
Latest Sports
For complete results of the 48th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, visit: https://yachtscoring.com/event_results_detail.cfm?Race_Number=1&eID=14627