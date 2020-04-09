Coronavirus crisis causes cancellation of 2020 Annapolis-to-Bermuda Race

“By delaying our decision, we had hoped to have a clearer picture of the way forward. Unfortunately, we can’t go to Bermuda if the Bermuda border is closed, and as of this date there is little hope of that changing in time for the race,” Lehmkuhl wrote in a letter to competitors. “Our decision is compounded by the fact that current social distancing restrictions have made practice and the necessary maintenance for boats competing in an ocean race difficult at best.”