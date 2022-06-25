Broadneck graduate Ryan Kennedy blossomed into an All-American, professional prospect at York College

York College defenseman Ryan Kennedy, right, was a two-time first team All-American and two-time MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year. The Broadneck High graduate is now playing for Redwoods of the Premier Lacrosse League. (courtesy of York College Athletics)

When Ryan Kennedy stepped onto Homewood Field on Friday night as a member of Redwoods Lacrosse Club with the Premier Lacrosse League, it was yet another reminder of how far he’s come.

Kennedy never previously had an opportunity to play on Johns Hopkins’ home field because he was not recruited by any Division I schools coming out of Broadneck High.

Even at Division III York College, Kennedy had to wait his turn before getting a chance to truly show he could play at that level.

By the time Kennedy completed his collegiate career, he had amassed an impressive list of accolades and honors.

Kennedy earned the William C. Stiles Memorial Award as Most Outstanding Defenseman in Division III following a breakout senior season in 2021. The Arnold resident took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic and returned to York as a graduate student.

This past season brought even more recognition as Kennedy was named first team All-American for the second straight spring and was also presented the prestigious Daniel J. Klinedinst Award as York’s most outstanding senior male athlete.

Kennedy was recognized by the Middle Atlantic Conference for his excellence on the field and in the classroom. He was named MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season and was also selected as the MAC Senior Scholar-Athlete for men’s lacrosse.

“Ryan Kennedy made an incredible impact on our program throughout his career. He was an outstanding lacrosse player and a true student-athlete,” York head coach Brandon Childs said. “We will certainly miss Ryan, but he will always be remembered for his contributions to York men’s lacrosse.”

Kennedy was a three-sport standout at Broadneck — a hard-hitting inside linebacker who led the football team in tackles as a senior, a rugged power forward known for setting solid picks and rebounding in basketball along with a lockdown close defenseman in lacrosse.

Childs, who was impressed by Kennedy’s athleticism and instincts, was one of the few college coaches that saw long-term potential.

Broadneck's Ryan Kennedy, right, defends a South River attackman during during the 2016 season. Kennedy had a prolific career at York College and now plays professionally for Redwoods Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League. (By Matthew Cole / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Kennedy saw minimal action in just eight games as a freshman and did not dress for the NCAA Tournament as York was limited to a 32-man roster. He served in a reserve role as a sophomore since the Spartans had three returning All-Americans on close defense.

“Ryan wasn’t an instant starter or star, that’s for sure,” Childs said. “To his credit, Ryan worked hard and continued to get bigger and stronger, while developing his skills.”

Kennedy, who was a member of the man-down defensive unit before suffering a season-ending injury as a sophomore, admitted it was tough watching from the sideline.

“There were a bunch of great players ahead of me, but I was fortunate those guys showed me what it takes to be a college lacrosse player,” Kennedy said. “My goal was to learn and grow as much as I could. Once I did get an opportunity, I was determined to show that I belonged.”

As a junior in 2019, Kennedy finally got his chance. He started all 22 games, ranking second on the squad in caused turnovers (31) and third in ground balls (52). However, he was not satisfied with merely breaking into the starting lineup.

“I made the commitment to do whatever necessary to become a better lacrosse player. I was always working on my craft — doing footwork and stickwork drills, anything I could to improve,” said Kennedy, who shed 15 pounds and added considerable muscle while at York. “I changed my body and am a lot stronger, faster and in much better physical condition.”

After losing what would have been his senior season due to the pandemic in 2020, Kennedy took his game to another level in 2021. He was a disruptive force on the defensive end, leading the conference with 39 caused turnovers and gobbling up 58 ground balls as York returned to the NCAA Tournament.

Childs said Kennedy was “by far the best player on the field” as York shut out archrival Stevenson in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament championship game.

“I think that game was a huge eye-opener for Ryan as to what type of impact he could make,” Childs said. “From that point on, he just became a caused turnover, ground ball machine. Ryan just went on this tear during the postseason when he held some outstanding players scoreless game after game.”

Childs admitted it’s rare for a close defenseman to dominate a lacrosse game, but assured that Kennedy did the past two seasons. He likened the left-handed long sticker to former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in terms of being able to anticipate plays before they developed.

“Ryan is just a really, really smart athlete with innate instincts who always knew what was going to happen next. He just has a great understanding of what the offense is doing and a real nose for the ball,” Childs said.

Kennedy repeated as Conference Defensive Player of the Year but not as Stiles Award winner despite posting some outstanding statistics this past spring. He terrorized attackmen while setting a single-season school record with 68 caused turnovers and scooped 109 ground balls, most ever by a York defenseman.

Former Broadneck High and York College defenseman Ryan Kennedy is shown in action during a game in the 2022 season. (courtesy of York College Athletics)

Kennedy worked the wing on faceoffs when necessary and also played a prominent role in the clearing game. Only two Division III players were selected in the Premier Lacrosse League collegiate draft, but Redwoods was impressed by Kennedy’s versatility and invited him to training camp.

Redwoods coach Nat St. Laurent said Kennedy was unsure of himself and struggled early on during what was essentially a week-long tryout.

“Ryan’s talent showed through once he settled down and realized he could play at this level,” St. Laurent said.

Redwoods defensive coordinator Todd MacFarlane is using Kennedy as a reserve long stick midfielder and the rookie has four ground balls in two games so far.

“We absolutely love the potential of Ryan. He’s an extremely smart player who works hard, is extremely humble and an incredible teammate,” St. Laurent said. “We are excited to see Ryan continue to develop and watch his pro career take off.”

Kennedy graduated from York College with a secondary education degree and a 3.82 cumulative grade point average. He posted a perfect 4.0 while obtaining a Master’s degree in education with a focus on student diversity and resilience. He wants to be a high school social studies teacher and has applied to the Anne Arundel County Public School system.