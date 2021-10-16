Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Time for meaningful conservation as striper spawn remains alarmingly low | COMMENTARY

No sense in trying to sugar coat it so I won’t: Worries about the future of rockfish just cranked up a few notches as a result of Friday’s announcement that this year’s striper spawn was another bust.
In its annual juvenile striper survey that tracks the reproductive success of the iconic gamefish in Maryland’s part of Chesapeake Bay, the Department of Natural Resources pegged the 2021 young-of-year index at an abysmal 3.2.
That is a tick better than last year’s pitiful 2.5, but still far below the long-term average of 11.4. Virginia biologists recorded a recruitment index of 6.30, below the historic average of 7.77 but still good enough to indicate a stable recruitment. Bear in mind the two surveys are not identical in how they’re conducted, and rockfish in Maryland waters produce more juveniles.
No two ways about, Maryland numbers are very sobering, especially coupled with the fact that large breeders are in decline. While it’s true variable spawning success is a hallmark of stripers’ life cycle, it is also true that since 2006 the young-of-year has dipped below the long-term average 11 times. We need lots of big rockfish to make lots of small rockfish.
I cannot be the only one who’s grown weary of the company line claiming all that’s needed for better spawning success are the “right environmental conditions.” That’s akin to saying all I need to be a millionaire is a million dollars.
Moreover, while state fishery managers (and their bosses) have for the past several years pointed to the summer discard morality dilemma attributed to the recreational sector — a pressing issue to be sure —it’s hard to pinpoint specific actions they’ve taken to try and quantify said impacts, much less allocate the money to better capture information necessary to begin to address this issue. (Circle hooks help, but they ain’t the answer.)
Put a pin in all that for the moment. Pointing out the obvious (again) may temporarily alleviate my frustration, it does little to advance putting in place stronger conservation measures. We’re way past platitudes of “concerned” and troublesome.”
Tinkering with regulations season after season has shown it cannot keep pace with the efficacy of the modern commercial watermen and sport angler — and their equipment — to catch these prized fish. We also need to consider how climate change may be impacting spawn and migration patterns, or if invasive predators like snakeheads and blue catfish are eating rockfish fry.
Next week, the Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission holds its annual meeting, and front and center is draft Amendment 7 — the striper blueprint expected to be adopted in early 2022. Among the plan’s numerous proposals are two options for triggers tied to recruitment.
Some argue that despite three straight years of poor recruitment in Maryland’s Chesapeake the current trigger was not tripped. Perhaps not, but it has to be damn close. ASFMC should craft language that recognizes the reality on the spawning grounds, not on a spread sheet. If it’s too weak, or isn’t seriously utilized, why include it at all?
It’s like having a fire extinguisher in your hand yet you prefer to use a cup of water to try and put out a fire. So a version with sharper teeth included in Amendment 7 would be a very useful conservation tool for managers. And remember this: The bay produces 70 percent or more of the stripers on the East Coast, which confers upon Marylanders an honorable yet heavy burden as striper stewards.
Fishery work is hard work, I get it. However, you can’t let fear of failure or potential criticism prevent you from doing what’s in the long-term interest of the fish. There’s nothing standing in the way of our DNR (and the other states, for that matter) from taking more proactive measures, except perhaps the political will.
If that likely means trimming the commercial harvest and rejiggering recreational measures, so be it. Perhaps we need to hit the pause button on our trophy season for a few years, or eliminate it altogether. Maybe bring back mandatory tags for keeping trophy rock as was required in the early 1990s.
At next week’s ASMFC meeting, Maryland’s delegation, with DNR at the tip of that spear, has yet another opportunity to show real leadership by championing effective and meaningful conservation. Hopefully they will. If not, then I’m just howling into the abyss — again.
Rockfish Talk
On Oct. 19, captain Chris Dollar will provide an update on the status of rockfish as the featured guest for the Severn River Association’s John Wright Speaker Series. Dollar will speak starting at 7 p.m. RSVP to Info@severnriver.org and put “Fishing” in the subject line.
