President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy game Saturday

President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game Saturday, the third time in a row and last time he will attend the game while in office.
Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk confirmed the president’s attendance during a Board of Visitors meeting Monday morning.
The Army-Navy game will be played in Highland Falls, home to the United States Military Academy. It is being played on a college campus for the sixth time, with the last time on the academy grounds in 1943. The game is being played at Army due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of the president, the only fans in the stands will be the Brigade of Midshipmen and Army cadets.
It is Army’s year to host, Gladchuk said, which is why the game will be at Army.
This story will be updated.