Perryville High School presents 'Bye Bye Birdie' next month

Please celebrate with those friends celebrating end of the month March and the first week of April birthdays: March 29 – Judy Draper, Mary Palasik, Nancy Thurman; March 30 – Debbie Long, Karina Blomquist; March 31 – Johnnie Panella, Antonio Panella; April 1 – Jason Schmiedel; April 2 – Hannah Newmeyer; April 3 – Pastor Neale Wirtanen, Cathie Bumba; April 4 – Corrine Yeakle, Karen Reinhart, Jerry Piepora, Margaret Caracciolo, Pearl Johnson, Taylor Miller; April 5 – Eric Yoos, Frank Bradley.

Belated birthday wishes go to: Kelly Shane Allen on March 18; Tabitha Smith on March 18. Nannie Combs sends her love and kisses; Chris Rowan who turned 29 March 20.Lots of love from his grandparents Georgia and Ted Layne; and Janice Wilson also had a March 20 birthday.

Anniversaries include: April 2 – Tom & Sue McLaughlin (celebrating 14 years); Roger and Joan Preston will also celebrate in April. Belated anniversary wishes to Karla and Jim Light who celebrated March 18.

On March 31, my husband and I will be thinking about his parents Herbert “Sonny” and Mary Lou Southall who would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Family tradition was to have a homemade Pop Pop Southall pizza party. We know they are in heaven having a party with all the family members who have gone before us including their daughter Joann Wilson, both sets of parents Reba and Bill Ross, Herbert Southall Sr., Carl and Thersa Goodman, as well as their nephew Billy Hause and niece Bonnie Donoho. Mom loved a sausage pizza and that was always the first one out of the oven and Dad had the works on his but no anchovies.

Congratulations to Ross Allen Muir who is taking Jujitsu classes. His mom Ashley says “what happened to my baby” Ross is growing up so fast. Way to go Ross!

Amedisys Hospice held a Memorial Program for all their clients who passed away from July to December. The Amedisys Hospice Staff held a beautiful memorial program for many loved ones including my mother-in-law Mary Lou Southall, very dear and special friend Ron Mathias as well as three members of Havre de Grace Eastern Star Chapter No 27 including George Brown, Gloria Gatchell and Raymon Graybeal; and several friends from Havre de Grace and Harford County including Dinah Daugherty, Carolyn Mitchell, Isabelle Stearn, Berlin Wright Jr. and Virginia Wettig. The Chaplains Ernestine Branch-Nelson and Jacinda Gibbons along with Anna Nycum a Bereavement Coordinator performed “Amazing Grace” which brought us to tears. They were accompanied by Chaplain Ezekiel Olaleye on the piano. The hospice staff read all the names of those being remembered which was a bit emotional. Many family members got up and spoke of their gratitude to the staff and shared memories of their loved one. After the memorial they hosted a fellowship hour. It was a wonderful tribute to our loved ones.

The Perryville Fire Company will hold a fundraiser “March Madness,” a cash bingo and dinner March 31. Doors open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m. Cost is $40 per person for 35 games and dinner. Beverage and dessert also included. You must be 18 to play. Afternoon will include raffles and door prizes. For more information call Sue at 443-783-3439 or Brandy 443-206-2917. Tickets can also be secured at the firehouse. Advance tickets are encouraged.

Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star presents “Paint Night” on April 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., Concord Pointe Coffee, Washington Street, Havre de Grace. Cost is $25 per person. Contact Jessica Daugherty at daugherty1720@gmail.com.

Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star will have a Family Night Fundraiser April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pat’s Pizzeria & Grill, 1201 Revolution St. in Havre de Grace. Pat’s will be providing a flyer on all carry out orders the weekend before the fundraiser. Come out and support the Chapter who is supporting Youth Leadership Programs.

Perryville High School present “Bye Bye Birdie” on April 11, 12 and 13. The shows start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for reserved, $8 for general admission. $5 for students and seniors. Call 410-996-6000.

The Perryville High School Class of 1969 is planning a 50th Class Reunion for September. Plans so far include a mixer at the Perryville American Legion Post 135 on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and a reunion dinner at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. A picnic or crab feast may be scheduled for Sept. 15 if there is enough interest. The reunion committee just sent out a "save the date" message and they are currently seeking addresses of missing classmates. Contact Sarah Warrington Colenda at scolenda@principiofurnace.org for more information.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, will host a quarter auction and bingo events.

Variety Quarter Auction to benefit Aberdeen Lioness Lions will be held on Friday, April 5, including homemade, handmade, gift cards, local merchants, vendors and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., auction starts at 7 p.m. Food and drink available. Paddles $2 each, max of two. Contact Brenda at 410-273-7332.

On April 13, the Deer Creek Basket Guild will host bingo at the hall. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Extra packets are $5. Doors open at noon, bingo starts at 1 p.m. The market place will be open prior to and after bingo. Bring a canned good and/or non-perishable for bonus prize ticket.

All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner every Monday at the American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost is $8 per person.

Want something to do on Saturday and Sunday afternoons? Come out to the Perryville Railroad Museum located at the Perryville MARC station at 650 Broad St. in Perryville. The museum is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. For tours call Patrick Stetina at 410-939-0546.

Another place of interest to visit in Perryville is Rodger’s Tavern located on Route 7. Call 410-642-2164 for hours.

Texas Hold’em is played 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesday and Friday nights at the Perryville American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. in Perryville. $10 entry fee. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.

American Legion Auxiliary Post 135 hosts Monday night bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Come and bring a friend. For more information call 443-350-1431.

Line dancing is held on Thursday nights at the VFW Post 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road in Port Deposit from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 – free lessons included.

April 7 will be the all-you-can-eat breakfast at Good Shepherd School.

All-you-can-eat breakfast is served at Harmony Lodge the second Saturday of every month, the next is April 13.