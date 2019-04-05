Southall: Quarter auction, paint night, bingo coming up in Perryville area

Please celebrate with those friends April birthdays: April 5 – Eric Yoos, Frank Bradley; April 6 – Denise Panella Gliva; April 8 – Emery Sinclair, Maureen Cole, Caroline Marderness; April 9 – Jason Edris, Gary Perry; April 10 – Amanda Gosweiler; April 11 – Bonnie Plichta; April 12 – Rick Yost, Grant Chaney, Victoria Mauzy. Special birthday wishes to Talon Prophet from his wife Amy and daughter Audrey on his April 6 birthday.

April anniversaries include: Karen and Mike Janczy (April 12) and Roger and Joan Preston (in April – not sure of date).

Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star presents “Paint Night” from 7 to 9 p.m. April 9 at Concord Pointe Coffee, Washington Street in Havre de Grace. Cost is $25 per person. Contact Jessica Daugherty at daugherty1720@gmail.com.

Havre de Grace Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star will have a Family Night Fundraiser April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pat’s Pizzeria & Grill, 1201 Revolution St. in Havre de Grace. Pat’s will be providing a flyer on all carry out orders the weekend before the fundraiser. Come out and support the Chapter who is supporting Youth Leadership Programs.

Elks Club for the month of April includes: Bingo – April 10, 17 and 24.

Perryville High School presents “Bye Bye Birdie” on April 11, 12 and 13. The shows start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for reserved, $8 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors. Call 410-996-6000.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, will host a quarter auction and bingo events in the coming weeks.

Variety Quarter Auction to benefit Aberdeen Lioness Lions will be held on tonight, April 5, including homemade, handmade, gift cards, local merchants, vendors and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., auction starts at 7 p.m. Food and drink available. Paddles $2 each, max of two. Contact Brenda at 410-273-7332.

On April 13, the Deer Creek Basket Guild will host bingo at St. Paul’s. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Extra packets are $5. Doors open at noon, bingo starts at 1 p.m. The market place will be open prior to and after bingo. Bring a canned good and/or non-perishable for bonus prize ticket.

On April 26, a Designer Purse Bingo will be held at St. Paul’s to benefit the Maryland Tri-County Chapter – Federally Employed Women scholarship fund. Cost is $18 for presale tickets, $20 at the door, $5 extra packets. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird bingo at 6:50 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332 or Linda Patrick at 410-652-8595.

The North East Fire Company, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., will host a cash bingo to benefit its Ladies Auxiliary on April 28. Doors open at 2 p.m. with early bird bingo at 2:45 and bingo starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for ticket presales, $25 at the door and $5 extra packets. Includes six cards for each of the 20 games, and one jackpot card. Call Ruth Gonce at 302-528-8366 for information/tickets. Food and beverage available.

All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner every Monday at the American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost is $8 per person.

Texas Hold’em is played 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesday and Friday nights at the Perryville American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. in Perryville. $10 entry fee. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.

American Legion Auxiliary Post 135 hosts Monday night bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Come and bring a friend. For more information call 443-350-1431.

April 7 will be the all-you-can-eat breakfast at Good Shepherd School.

All-you-can-eat breakfast is served at Harmony Lodge the second Saturday of every month, the next is April 13.

Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Louise Fagan, Aileen Squires, Betty Fayer, Betty Knell, Helen Wood-Bagley, Margaret Waldron, Merle McLaughlin, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Pam Kincaid, Phil Powell, Diane Allen, Ross Allen, Becky Gjerdahl, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Wilbur Carr, Ethel Dill, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Madge Jones, Audrey Sauerhammer, JoAnn Scarborough, Ben Caldwell, Frankie Garland, Ernie Birckhead, Jeannette Hastings, Connie Buck, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Joan Pyle, Vic Cooper, Nan Miller, Libby Richardson, Diane McGrillis, Ann Marie Bolen, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Jim Roland, Ron McGuirk, Tim Thompson, Kathy Smith, Dan Ellis, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.