The Grinch visited investors last Christmas season. There was no holiday cheer as the S&P 500 stock index hit its low for 2018 on Christmas Eve. It marked a 20% fall in less than three months.
This year, Santa delivered early and often for stock investors, and there's little sign of the Grinch in the week ahead.
Why such stark differences when the economy has kept chugging along? Because, instead of a red suit, Santa dresses like a banker a central banker.
A year ago, after raising its target short-term interest rate three times already, the Federal Reserve finished 2018 with a fourth borrowing rate hike. It brought the benchmark interest rate to its highest mark in more than a decade.
Last holiday season, the central bank was intent on cooling an economy it was worried about overheating. The Fed continued warning investors and consumers that "further gradual increases" in its interest rate could be coming.
But those "gradual increases" haven't come in 2019. Instead, in August, the bank cut rates. Since then, it has repeated that action two more times. Consumers and homebuyers have been rewarded with lower borrowing costs. And stock investors have experienced the market hitting new highs as the holiday season unfolds.
In 2019, the Fed checked its list of worries twice and decided the U.S. economy wasn't in danger of speeding up. Those concerns, fed by the federal corporate and income tax cut, underpinned the bank's decisions to raise rates a year ago. Instead, trade tensions and global economic weakness were reasons for the Fed to reverse its actions this year, helping deliver a bull market for stock investors.
