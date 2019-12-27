One plaintiff is Tabitha Hans-Arroyo, of Woodbury Heights, Gloucester County, who says she went to Wawa on a "near-daily basis" during the data breach. She said someone fraudulently tried to spend $2,535.15 on her Capital One credit card on Tuesday, and as a result the credit card company locked her accounts the day before Christmas. She said Capital One referred her to a call center that confirmed that her card had been compromised in the Wawa data breach, the complaint said.