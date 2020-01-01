This gets at the heart of the moral properties of the market economy. Capitalism produces unequal outcomes: The wages for some grow faster than for others. Those disparities are palatable if they are caused by differences in risk-taking, work effort and skills. They are tolerable if people are getting, in some sense, what they deserve. But if wages aren't determined by productivity if hard work doesn't pay off and if workers aren't receiving just returns then something has gone badly wrong with the system.