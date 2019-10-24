But Florida has not been alone in preventing black residents from reaching the ballot box, where Republicans presume they will vote against the party that has its foot on their necks. In 2018, Americans, for instance, saw Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican secretary of state push through an "exact match" mandate, throwing out voter applications if so much as a hyphen was missing from a name. African Americans are 32% of Georgia's population. But almost 70% of the applications thrown out were from black residents. Kemp won the governorship in his close race against Stacey Abrams, his African American opponent.