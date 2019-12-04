BOGOTA, Colombia The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday announced sanctions on six oil tankers owned by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in a bid to step up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Cuba and Venezuela "continue trying to circumvent sanctions by changing the names of vessels and facilitating the movement of oil from Venezuela to Cuba," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich.
"While the Venezuelan people continue to take to the streets to demand basic services and a return to freedom and prosperity, Maduro chooses to ship a vital natural resource to Cuba in exchange for Cuban security and intelligence services," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
U.S. citizens are now prohibited from engaging in transactions involving the six vessels.
Washington had already adopted a series of sanctions to press for the resignation of Maduro, a temporary handover of power to opposition leader Juan Guaido and fresh elections. Maduro won a second term in a controversial election last year and has presided over a massive economic crisis.
More than a dozen Latin American countries and the U.S. meanwhile announced measures against Venezuela at a meeting in Bogota.
"The deterioration of Venezuela's sociopolitical situation is a threat to the maintenance of peace on the continent," Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum said at the meeting of the consultative organ of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, or TIAR.
In September, the Organization of American States decided to activate the TIAR to consider action against Venezuela after it launched military exercises near the Colombian border.
The principles of the more than 70-year-old TIAR include the principle that an attack against one of its members is an attack against them all.
The activation of the TIAR had fueled speculation about eventual military action against Venezuela, but the meeting in Bogota only announced nonmilitary measures.
They included the establishment of a list of people linked to Maduro whose entry into TIAR countries will be restricted, and possible cooperation with non-TIAR countries that have adopted sanctions against Caracas.
The meeting was attended by representatives of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and the United States.
