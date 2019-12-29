WASHINGTON The United States military on Sunday said it had carried out "precision defensive strikes" in Iraq and Syria against a militia group blamed for a Friday attack that killed a U.S. citizen.
The five targets included three locations of the Kataib Hezbollah (KH) militia group in Iraq and two in Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement.
"These locations included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR (Operation Inherent Resolve) coalition forces," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement.
The strikes "will degrade KH's ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces," he said.
The move comes after a "30-plus rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk" that resulted in the death of civilian contractor and injured four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces, Hoffman said.
The rocket attack on the Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops in northern Iraq took place on Friday night, the U.S. coalition fighting Islamic State said on Saturday.
"KH has a strong linkage with Iran's Quds Force and has repeatedly received lethal aid and other support from Iran that it has used to attack OIR coalition forces," according to the Pentagon statement.
The coalition is in Iraq to help ensure the lasting defeat of Islamic State and provide advice and assistance to the Iraqi Security Forces.
