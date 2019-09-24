Rouhani lays out conditions as US talks seen slipping away

With talks this week looking increasingly unlikely, Trump held out the promise of eventual negotiations, saying Tehran could learn from the example of American outreach to North Korea. After severely criticizing North Korea's missile and nuclear testing in his 2017 U.N. speech, Trump has since met three times with Kim Jong Un in a bid to get the isolated country to give up its nuclear weapons program. Iran denied it wants to develop nuclear arms and the 2015 accord was designed to restrict and tightly monitor its atomic activities.