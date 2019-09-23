'Howdy Modi!' wasn't just cheesy. It was dangerous

The only political leader ever to be so sanctioned is now prime minister of India. Of course, America has never had trouble working with authoritarians if it needs them. But the number of powerful American politicians willing to stand on stage as a respectful backdrop for Modi's speeches is a reminder that India is almost uniquely placed right now: a country that most in the corridors of U.S. power would be willing to woo, but not one seen as a threat. Which other foreign politician would be able to expect the presence of not just a president but so many other politicians at a rally on U.S. soil? You certainly couldn't imagine a "Howdy, Xi!" event. For one, the Chinese president would probably have insisted the large contingent of protesters outside the venue be pushed out of sight. The prime minister of democratic India made no such demands.