"I hear the word fame and I get nervous because it represents various things to me. People deal with fame in different ways. Sometimes I feel famous, sometimes I don't feel famous at all. From an actor's standpoint the only thing I can say about notoriety is when people start to have certain associations with you, you wonder sometimes if you lose your flexibility to be transformed in a role, for example," he says. "And also so much in the business nature of the industry, everything conspires to have you corner a market, to be the best at a particular thing or crystallize a persona. We're all obsessed by this these days. On the one hand, you see how that's useful. On the other hand, the more you crystallize this persona the more it restricts what you're able to do or how people can see you.