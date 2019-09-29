Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 29-Oct. 5

DON'T MISS: "The Simpsons" Apparently, Homer, Marge and company are going to outlast us all. The residents of Springfield somehow never age. They've been through five U.S. presidents and even a recent major change in ownership (welcome to the Disney kingdom). And now they launch their gasp! 31st season with an episode that has Homer and Bart becoming social media celebrities after a video of them fighting goes viral. We'll raise a glass of Duff Beer to that. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox).