DON'T MISS: "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" Ever since "Breaking Bad" ended its fabled run in 2013, fans have wondered what the heck happened to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). When last seen, Walter White's sidekick had escaped the clutches of white supremacist thugs and was tearing down the road in, yes, an El Camino. Written and directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan, this highly anticipated film catches up with a bruised and battered Jesse, who apparently reunites with Skinny Pete (Charles Edward Baker). Of course, the cops are in hot pursuit. (Friday, Netflix).