DON'T MISS: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan returns as the title character in Season 3 of the acclaimed period comedy. As the new episodes drop, Midge is taking her standup comedy to the next level embarking on her first national tour and opening for popular singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). However, she and her manager, Susie, will soon discover that life on tour can be just as humbling as it is glamorous. (Friday, Amazon Prime).