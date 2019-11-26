Going into Monday night, here's what the landscape looked like: After weeks of awkward dancing with a dozen celebrities and the occasionally inspired routine, after exasperating weeks of Sean Spicer trolling a reality dance competition, followed by the best dancer on the show (James Van Der Beek) getting pushed off too soon, we were left with comedian Mitchell, pop star Ally Brooke, country singer Lauren Alaina and reality TV-creation Hannah Brown of ABC's "The Bachelorette." According to those involved, a lot was at stake: Brown was looking to cement herself as the queen of reality TV (she was popular enough to have been the only finalist never on the verge of elimination); Brooke was eager to push back against online hecklers who said she was an inexplicable judge's favorite (indeed, here is a show so broken that Brooke once landed a perfect 60 and because of scant audience votes, almost got kicked off); Alaina was just happy to be included; while Mitchell wanted to put the bow on a season of steady improvement.