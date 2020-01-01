The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that more than 2,500 cases of "hospitalized" lung injuries and 55 deaths had been linked to the use of e-cigarette products. Trump said on Tuesday night that his administration thinks it knows the source of the illnesses and deaths, and added that he hoped flavored products that were deemed safe would soon be allowed for sale again. "We're doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very, very shortly," Trump added.