Here's how it really went down. Rankin, who's about as square a fellow as you'd ever want to meet, was assigned to the AJC's ongoing coverage of the park bombing after the Olympics ended. He had wondered about the timing of the 911 call and the timing of when Jewell found the backpack. As Rankin started his assignment, he says he got a mailer from his pastor, Larry Burgess, who then headed Clairmont Hills Baptist Church. Burgess talked about how Jewell couldn't have done anything like that.