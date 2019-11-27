Tiger cubs are irresistibly adorable, which also makes them moneymakers. Sleazy roadside zoos across the country churn out cubs to exploit in "encounter" sessions and photo opportunities in which people pay to hold and be photographed with them. They're prematurely taken away from their mothers some just hours after birth so they can "get used to" public interaction. The window of profitably is short since cubs quickly grow too big and strong to be "managed." After they age out, tigers typically spend the rest of their lives in cramped cages often in deplorable conditions. They can't be released into the wild, and all the reputable sanctuaries in the world can't provide enough refuge for all these big cats. The heartbreaking cycle continually repeats itself.