The investigation arose out of a nationwide audit of SNAP quality-control procedures by the USDA office of the inspector general. This is the fifth settlement in this matter, and fourth settlement with a state agency for manipulating its SNAP quality-control findings since 2017, the Department of Justice reports. The U.S. has also reached settlements with state agencies in Virginia, Wisconsin and Alaska, as well as Osnes Consulting and its owner, Julie Osnes. A total of over $32 million has been recovered in connection with the investigation.