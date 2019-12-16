This is a version of our popular pumpkin tea cake. It has a soft, even, moist crumb and a slight spiciness. The roasted, pureed sweet potato is a nice change from pumpkin. It is finished with a thick swirl of meringue that is swooped into the top of the cake. If you are making the sweet potato puree, try to make it the same consistency as canned pumpkin puree. The water content of any vegetable can vary, making your cake wetter or drier. This recipe is easily mixed with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, or by hand with a whisk.