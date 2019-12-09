"Ah, the Jucy Lucy: two hamburger patties crimped around a slab of American cheese, fried to succulent perfection and enveloped in fried onions, the Jucy Lucy is a $2.60 delicacy (the 2019 price is $7.75) to be savored, although, in truth, it's impossible not to savor it for several hours after eating one," he wrote in 1984. "It's not a burger for the weak of spirit. Its molten innards will scar the unwary neophyte or even the overanxious veteran who ought to know better than to launch the first attack with wide-mouthed exuberance."