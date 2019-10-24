Fortunately, there are solutions. For example, allow all basketball student-athletes who want to play professionally to do so right out of high school this includes pushing the National Basketball Association to eliminate its rule mandating one year in college play before entering the pro draft. For extraordinarily talented athletes, they will then have a choice go pro with all the riches and responsibilities that entails, or go to college and get a scholarship, an education and an opportunity to participate in collegiate sports as a student-athlete. In short, draw the line between amateurism and professionalism and allow these players to choose their own course.