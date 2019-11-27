The lesson here for the Fed is to continue allowing the hot economy the best jobs program there is to increase employment. The Fed should always be concerned about inflation, of course. But if anything, inflation has slightly decelerated over the last year or two, and expectations about future inflation a key driver of actual inflation are flat. The experiment in very-low unemployment should be allowed to continue until the Fed can see the whites of inflation's eyes. Another reason to be thankful: the Fed seems to be planning on exactly this. Rate increases in 2020 are (currently) unlikely.