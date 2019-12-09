Yazbek has become the go-to guy for Broadway musicals based on movies, which is practically every Broadway musical these days. Although not all have been successful, he notes that every show he has completed made it to Broadway, which is a feat in itself: "Visit," which won Tonys for best musical and score in 2017, is the cream of the crop. The musically undistinguished "Tootsie," which just announced plans to close at a loss, is at the other end of the spectrum. In between, his songs were the bright spot in the flop "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," which became a success in London, as well as "The Full Monty" and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."