I was well into my twenties before I learned to appreciate cauliflower and I am so glad that I did. This bland and oddly textured food is totally transformed when it is roasted, and it becomes a rich, buttery and nutty meal. High in fiber, as well as B-complex and C vitamins, the humble cauliflower is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory both qualities that contribute to general good health and a radiant complexion. Cauliflower is an abundant source of sulfur, which is thought to help reduce breakouts. Additionally, garlic and cauliflower are a pair of potent liver detoxifiers, speeding the body's natural elimination of stored toxins. Adding bone broth to this soup works to increase collagen-supporting benefits, while the whole dish favors a happy, detoxified liver. This meal is easy to make vegan, and it is a perfect meal for busy weeknights.