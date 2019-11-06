Why do Indian and Chinese immigrants do so well? Some will no doubt attribute their outperformance to cultural values of education and hard work. In reality, it's probably more about the type of immigrants who come from those countries. Indian and Chinese people tend to come to the U.S. not as refugees or unauthorized low-wage laborers, but as high-skilled workers or the close relatives of skilled workers. That means even poor Indian and Chinese immigrants tend to have prosperous friends and relatives, and to come from families that value education and ambition. And India and China have by far the biggest pools of population from which to select such driven and talented individuals.