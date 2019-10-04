What we saw Thursday was hardly comparable to what we had witnessed back in the sweltering summer of 1974. President Richard Nixon's political demise had seemed to play out in stunning slow-motion on our television screens: The Supreme Court unanimously ordered Nixon to release his secretly recorded and transcribed conversations. Experts took forever, pouring over the transcripts  until finally they discovered the meeting where we read Nixon's own words as he planned the Watergate cover-up he had long denied even knowing about. Nixon was forced to resign in the face of certain House impeachment and Senate conviction.