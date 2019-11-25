The orchestra's principal cellist, Hai-Ye Ni, one of the four visiting musicians, is also a link between Philly and Shanghai. She was raised in the city, home to the oldest classical symphony orchestra in China, founded in 1879. Ni went to the United States as a teenager, when her scientist father moved to Berkeley University, but now feels like an ambassador to her birthplace. "I feel music is the universal language of the world," she says.