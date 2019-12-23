Yes, friends, that's the President of the United States on water, rain and how dirty his hands are. But let's not talk about Ukraine right now. Those of us who pay close attention to Trump's tirades are used to his proclamations of something being "very strongly" looked into and usually we just snicker and move on but this? This created not a snicker but a full-on face-plant into some pretty decent penne with vodka sauce. Which is to say, do not listen to Trump while eating because it's a choking hazard.