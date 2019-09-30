Celia Rivenbark: No, you can't keep the money

I'm not here to hate on Gladys or even BB&T, a proud banking institution that, in my town, gives dog treats at the drive-up, which, since I don't have a dog, makes me ask, "Y'all got a Kit Kat back there for the human customer?" (And, side note, what's with this business of dogs in stores? Last week, I was trying on a dress at T.J. Maxx and had to negotiate with a customer's, obviously, non-service poodle, just to get out of the dressing room. If it was a real service dog, it would've looked up at me and said: "Yellow, with your complexion? Puleez.")