Meanwhile the retail apocalypse has dragged on. More than 7,600 stores closed this year through October, a record for that point in the year, according to Credit Suisse. And the outlook for 2020 doesn't look any brighter, the firm said. The sector's woes are particularly troubling given the strength of the American consumer: If these retailers can't capture growth amid higher spending, the outlook could get darker if an economic slowdown materializes.