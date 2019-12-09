A Georgia reporter spoke out after having her butt slapped on live television.
Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for WSAV in Savannah, was covering the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run 5k and 10k live on Saturday morning.
A video of the live broadcast posted on Twitter shows participants running by her and making faces or waving at the camera.
A person wearing a gorilla costume ran by her and Bozarjian explained that people wear costumes during the race.
"Woah. Was not expecting that," she said. "People also dress up in costumes for this bridge run so it's very exciting."
But as she was speaking a male participant ran up behind her and slapped her butt, the video shows.
Bozarjian paused and stared at the man in disbelief as he continued running, the video shows.
She then turned back to the camera and continued with her report, the video shows before cutting out.
Bozarjian tweeted about what happened later that day, telling the man who did it to "do better."
"To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me," she tweeted. "No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better."
The tweet had been retweeted more than 140,000 times and liked more than 521,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.
Robert Well, director of the Savannah Sports Council, responded to her on Twitter.
"Alex, what happened to you today is 100% unacceptable," he said. "You have my assurance we will identify him."
The Savannah Sports Council also tweeted about the incident, saying they have identified the man and shared his information with Bozarjian and WSAV.
He has also been banned from "all Savannah Sports Council owned races," the council tweeted.
