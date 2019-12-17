Logan's career took a nosedive in October 2013 when "60 Minutes" aired a story by her on the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead at two U.S. government facilities. Logan, in the story, conducted an on-camera interview with British security officer Dylan Davies, who told an untrue story in which he portrayed himself as a hero fighting against the attackers. Davies also claimed to have seen the body of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens at the hospital. He repeated these tales in a book he released around the time of the interview.