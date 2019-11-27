Do you ever find yourself challenged to see the blessings in life?
Sometimes, what I call "First World" problems can send a great day south. It can happen when our internet connection is less than a nanosecond or the barista steams our latte lukewarm, all trivial to be sure.
But it's easy to let those minor irritations start to fill our glass (or Starbucks cup) with a "half-empty" attitude when we could be filled to the brim with thankfulness. Instead of counting our blessings, we're focused on what doesn't go perfectly.
Fortunately, and quite by accident, I may have found a cure for this malady, one that seems to be infectious; complaining instead of being happy.
My discovery took place a few years back, just before the Thanksgiving holiday. At the time, I was perusing Facebook where I noticed the remedy on my daughter Traci's page. She had just accepted a friend's challenge to go on a journey of thankfulness, counting a blessing each day until Thanksgiving.
Her first two posts were typical: grateful for a hard-working husband; blessed to have caring parents. Both items easily taken for granted in day-to-day living. But it was her third post that made my heart stop, and my head bow in thankfulness.
Day 3 of thankfulness: "I'm thankful my hubby didn't run over daughter Hailey and me this morning!"
Traci went on to explain that she had knelt at the bottom of their steep driveway to tie my young granddaughter's shoe. Her husband, Eddie, thinking that everyone was on their walk to school, backed out of the garage in their quiet Toyota Prius. Out of sight in his rear view and side mirrors, Traci never heard him coming. Then within only inches of the two kneeling figures, Eddie caught a glimpse of bright pink, his wife's sweatshirt, when she shifted her position.
An event like this puts a different spin on what can steal our joy; a reminder that in spite of minor grievances, we have a wonderful life, one that could change in a heartbeat.
For me, that incident had me rethinking ungratefulness. And just to make sure I kept my blessings in the forefront of my mind, I started my own thankfulness journey.
Of course, Day 1 was easy, and major. "I'm thankful that my daughter and granddaughter are alive!"
But as the days marched on toward Thanksgiving, I found that it was the commonplace; the things I take for granted, that often were added to the list. Inexplicably, the habit of gratefulness and an appreciation for what is so right in my life began to fill my heart with joy.
It shouldn't really be a surprise that this would be the result of having a thankful heart. The gratitude formula is already written as a prescription in the Great Physician's book. "Fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely, and dwell on the fine good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about." (Philippians 4:8 (LB). When we look heavenward with gratitude, unhappiness begins to dim.
Certainly, life isn't perfect and a thankful mindset isn't denying the reality that life has its problems. But when the dog bites and the bee stings, instead of complaining, how much better it is when we realize how blessed we are every single day.
Even when Thanksgiving is past, I still plan to continue the thankfulness journey as part of my daily routine, to see God's goodness in everything. I think it can change an attitude to gratitude.
In other words, have a "GREAT-ful" day!
