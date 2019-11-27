It shouldn't really be a surprise that this would be the result of having a thankful heart. The gratitude formula is already written as a prescription in the Great Physician's book. "Fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely, and dwell on the fine good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about." (Philippians 4:8 (LB). When we look heavenward with gratitude, unhappiness begins to dim.