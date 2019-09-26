Tall buildings out of timber? In the face of climate change, Seattle encourages it

All three are concrete-CLT hybrids, and it's unlikely an entirely wood tower will come to Seattle anytime soon. That's because codes encourage that some of the building's earthquake-proofing elements be made from concrete even though in theory, cross-laminated timber should perform well in an earthquake, so long as the rigid panels are joined together to form a flexible wall system, said Erica Spiritos, preconstruction manager for Swinerton Mass Timber in Portland.