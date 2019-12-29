NEW YORK Several people were stabbed in an attack on a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in a New York state town on Saturday night, local media reported.
A man is reported to have entered the home in Monsey and stabbed several people with a machete, according to local broadcaster CBS New York and The New York Times.
Monsey is in the primarily Hasidic Jewish area of Rockland County 25 miles north of New York City.
The suspected attacker fled in a car, according to eyewitnesses cited by local media.
The New York Police Department's counterterrorism arm said on Twitter it was closely monitoring the reports.
The attorney general for New York state, Letitia James, said she was "deeply disturbed" by the situation.
"There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation."
Clarkstown Police said they were on the scene to assist in what they called a "horrific crime."
