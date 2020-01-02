Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8- to 9-inch pie plate by spraying it with vegetable oil spray. Squeeze any excess water out of the thawed spinach. Trim off the root and top dark green portion of the leek. Rinse the remaining white and green portions of the leek and thinly slice. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add leek and saute until tender, 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute 2 more minutes. Set aside. Whisk eggs in a medium bowl. Add milk. Add flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl and stir to mix them together. Make a well in the center and pour egg mixture into it. Stir to combine without lumps. Stir in the leek and mushrooms, spinach and cheese. Pour filling into the prepared pie plate. Bake 25 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.