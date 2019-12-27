Then came the Amazon holdup. On Cass Avenue, Hoover approached an Amazon delivery truck, forced his way in the vehicle, and threatened the driver with a handgun. He then drove off with the victim still in the truck. Hoover threatened to rape her when the victim opened the passenger door to jump out, but her foot became stuck. Hoover dragged her for about 20 yards until the victim's foot became dislodged. He crashed the truck and left it on the side of the road.